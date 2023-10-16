Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Trying to change things in health sector: Sindh Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Saad Khalid Niaz

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Saad Khalid Niaz has said that they were trying to change things in the health sector during a short period of time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Saad Khalid Niaz has said that they were trying to change things in the health sector during a short period of time.

He said that they were working on 'Insurance' and he also discussed it when he visited Turkiye.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of an Operation Theatre (Operating Room) renovated and equipped by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), also attended by Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, Caretaker Minister Dr. Saad Niaz said, 'Operation Theatre is a good addition to NICH.'

He thanked Turkiye and said that she was a real brother. Dr. Niaz said that Turkiye always stood shoulder to shoulder-with Pakistan whenever she was in need of help or in trouble.

The minister said Pakistan and Turkiye had old and strong relations.

He said that NICH was providing health services to children and adolescents free of cost. He also highlighted that there was always room for improvement.

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci addressing the ceremony said that Pakistan and Turkiye had a brotherhood more than a friendship.

He said that both the countries had people-to-people contacts. He said that Pakistan had a special place in the hearts of Turkish people.

Pacaci said, 'Our relations are unparalleled.' He said that TIKA was performing well in Pakistan and its work was making our relations stronger. He also congratulated TIKA on its successful projects in Pakistan.

He said that Pak-Turk colleges were also imparting education to the students in Pakistan.

TIKA Karachi Programme Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran on the occasion said that they continue to contribute to the development of Pakistan in the field of health. He said that TIKA had carried out seven important projects in different health fields in Sindh province between 2019 and 2023.

Executive Director of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Dr. Nasir Saleem Saddal on the occasion gave a presentation to the Minister and Ambassador about the performance of NICH. He said that NICH had treated 122911 children in 2022.

Earlier, the minister and ambassador cut a ribbon to inaugurate the Operation Theatre and visited it.

