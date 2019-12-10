(@ChaudhryMAli88)

International anti-corruption day Tuesday was observed in main campus Turbat and Gwadar campus of University of Turbat in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan and Higher Education Commission

In this connection, walks were organized in both campuses of the university to create awareness among masses against menace of corruption.

The walk at Gwadar campus was attended by campus director Ijaz Ahmed Baloch, lecturer Zain-ul-Abideen, Abdul Majid, Shehzad Baloch, students and staff while the walk at main campus was attended by Assistant Registrar Ghous Bakhsh, Protocol Officer Meer Bahad Baloch, Chief Security Officer Shahid Baloch, Account Officer Abdi Khan, Assistant Controller Shahid Khalid, Nadeem Baloch, faculty members, university staff and students at large number, said press release issued here .

The participants of walks at both campuses were holding banners inscribed with slogan against corruption. The purpose of observance of anti-corruption day was to take steps to prevent corruption from spreading in the society.

The participants of the walk showed their commitment toward eradicating the social evil from the society.

In his message on account of International Anti-corruption Day, the Turbat University vice chancellor Prof Dr. Abdul Razzak Sabir said that his institution was working with National Accountability Bureau to create awareness among students, university staff and general public against the dreadful effects of corruption.

In his message the vice chancellor emphasized on character building, unity and joint efforts for elimination of corruption and to curtail other evils from our society.

Prof Dr. Abdul Razzak further added that in earlier months the competitions of declamation, painting, poster making, calligraphy and essay writing were conducted in both campuses of Turbat University to enhance awareness among youth against corruption and express solidarity with NAB Balochistan's Awareness and Prevention (A&P) wing in the efforts for making corruption free society.