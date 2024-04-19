Turkish CGS Calls On Minister For Defence
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Turkish Chief of General Staff (CGS), General Metin Gürak called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Friday.
The Defense Minister extended warm welcome to the esteemed Turkish defence delegation, a news release said.
He described the bilateral defence relations between Pakistan and Türkiye as robust.
The Defence Minister acknowledged the active role being played by Turkiye for controlling the situation and suffering in Gaza.
The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan’s efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in combating terrorism.
Both sides acknowledged the strong relationship between their Armed Forces and committed to further expand defense collaboration.
