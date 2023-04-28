Turkish delegation visits Punjab University

A Turkish delegation called on Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood and discussed ways to enhance collaboration between the Punjab University and Ministry of Education, Turkiye during a meeting at the vice chancellor's office here on Friday

The Turkish delegation comprised education Counselor of the Turkish Embassy Islamabad Dr.

Mehmet Toyran, Berat Toyran and Secretary to Education Counselor Turkish Embassy, Islamabad Dr. Tahir Shah. In-charge PU Institute of Languages and Linguistics Dr. Maria Maldonado was also present during the meeting.

Dr. Mehmet Toyran vowed to provide a Turkish language instructor for the Institute of Languages and Linguistics, Punjab University.

The VC PU Dr. Khalid Mahmood urged the need to enhance collaboration in exchange programs and other academic spheres.