Two arrested after encounters with police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested two accused in injured condition after separate encounters.

According to SP Sohrab Goth Shoaib Memon, a head of notorious "White Corolla Gang" identified as Imran alias Kurkuray was arrested in injured condition after an encounter near Jamali Bridge, while his other accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Arrested accused was involved in over 200 house robberies. The police also recovered a car with fake registration number plate from the accused.

In another encounter that took place within the limits of Ajmer Nagri PS at 4K roundabout, a robber was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice managed to flee.

According to SHO Ajmer Nagri, two suspects riding a motorcycle were intercepted during patrolling when signaled by police to stop for checking the accused open firing on police party.

Police also recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from possession of arrested accused identified as Shoqeen.

Cases have been registered against arrested and further investigations were underway.