Two Arrested For De-sealing Factory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The police have arrested two persons on charges of de-sealing their sizing unit in Nishatabad police limits.
Deputy Director Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa some days back had sealed a sizing unit situated at Small Industrial Estate on charges of burning prohibited materials by violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Rules) 2023 but the factory owner de-sealed the sizing unit on his own.
After receiving information, the DD Environment resealed the sizing unit and imposed a fine of Rs.
200,000 on the factory owner in addition to getting two persons arrested from the spot.
Nishatabad police registered a case against the accused and locked them behind bars for further action.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Director Environment Protection also sealed boiler of a towel factory situated at Borewal Road and imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on its owner, a spokesman for Environment Protection Department said here on Saturday.
