Two Children Killed, Several Injured In Pishin Police Line Blast

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The powerful blast near Police Line area in Pishin, a district in the Balochistan province claimed the lives of at least two innocent children, while several others, including police officials were injured in the attack on Saturday afternoon.

According to details, Police sources confirmed that the blast is believed to have occurred near a vehicle, causing extensive damage to nearby buildings and other vehicles, private news channels reported.

Emergency Service 1122 rushed to the scene to provide aid to the injured, who were later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police added that the exact nature of the blast is yet to be determined, but initial reports suggest that it may have been a targeted attack on the police.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion and identify those responsible.

