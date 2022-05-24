UrduPoint.com

Two Died In Jampur Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Two died in Jampur road accident

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Two people were killed when a motorcycle collided with a power pole near Kacha Ada in the Jampur area on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Nadeem and Khalid were going somewhere on a Kacha Ada motorbike when they reached near Pepsi stop and their motorbike slipped on a slippery object and hit a power pole.

As a result, both of them died on the spot due to head injuries.

Rescue workers of 1122 service reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Jampur for necessary legal action (THQ), while the concerned police have started investigation into the incident.

