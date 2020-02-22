Two DPOs of Hazara transferred

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Two District Police Officers (DPO) of Haripur and Battagram including 12 others of the province Saturday transferred and posted.

Inspector General (IG) police KPK Sana Ullah Abbassi notified the transfer and posting of 12 DPOS of the province including two of Hazara division.

DPO Haripur Dr. Zahidullah transferred to Lakki Marwat while DPO Battagram Abdul Raoof Babar Qaisrani transferred to AIG establishment.

DPO Swat Ishfaq Anwar transferred to Haripur and Tariq Sohail AIG Welfare to DPO Battagram.

KPK government has transferred 12 police officers of grade 18 and 19 and notified their postings.