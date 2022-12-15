UrduPoint.com

Two Extraordinary Eagles To Be Placed At UNESCO Museum After Taxidermy: ECFA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Two extraordinary eagles to be placed at UNESCO museum after taxidermy: ECFA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Two royal birds, a female imperial eagle and a male golden eagle, which expired at the East Continental Falconry & Aviary (ECFA) Pakistan during the last 10-day, would be preserved and displaced at the UNESCO museum after taxidermy process, soon.

This was disclosed to APP by Waleed Adeel, a spokesperson for the ECFA, here on Thursday. He said that unfortunately another three-year-old golden eagle, having the world's biggest hallux claw, talon and tarsus exceeding 10 inches, expired on Dec 12, 2022. Its worth in the international market was estimated at PKR 150 million.

The spokesperson said the dead bird was one of the immensely superb, extravagantly bravura and tremendously grandiose eagles of the Northern Hemisphere breeds. The regal bird belonged to Aquila Crysaetos family of Accipitridae, commonly known as golden eagle, and it was adequately capable to dive at a speed of up to 320 km/hour - glide at a speed of over 190 km/hour, with a horizontal speed of over 127 km/hour. Golden eagles were known for their agility, speediness and the strident snatching talons. At present, there are only six living sub-species of golden eagles across Eurasia, North Africa, North America and certain parts of Asia.

Waleed Adeel said that earlier, in the first week of December, South Asian region's mammoth-sized female imperial eagle, 'Queen of the Eastern Hemisphere', expired at the Falconry. The three to four years old prime-sized bird held top scores of falconry genera, prominence, figure celebs and aesthetics to its credit.

He said that royal bird's illustrious sized tarsus, far-flung wing span, outlying wing chord, excellent talon, preeminent head size, and far stretching hallux claw were the features that distinguished it from its contemporary birds. He claimed that no bird of its size was currently found in falconries of the region including Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, etc.

The spokesperson said the East Continental Falconry is dedicated to retaining rare species, unusual bloodlines and distinct heritage of eagles, falcons, hawks and harriers. It is one of the prime falconries of the region, dreamt up and maintained by Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi of Gujranwala, who is a multi-disciplinary researcher of postdoctoral studies in Asia.

East Continental Falconry & Aviary Pakistan is part of Aurangzeb Hafi's Ornithology Research Initiative. It is the prime and foremost explorative observatory of ornithology in South Asian region. Last year, Prof. Hafi was chronicled amongst 'Top of the Top 10' extravagantly towering silhouettes, who were shortlisted out of 1.6 million notables from over 190 countries by the 'Impact Hallmarks (IH)'.

The spokesperson said the taxidermy process on the royal birds would be carried out soon, and it would be preserved at the UNESCO museum after its exhibition at major urban centres of the country, including Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Lahore Dead Afghanistan World Sri Lanka Male Gujranwala Tarsus Eagle Nepal Pakistani Rupee December Gold Market Family From Top Asia Regal Ceramics Limited Million

Recent Stories

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Pro ..

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence’ Event

2 hours ago
 FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

4 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

5 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.