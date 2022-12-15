Two extraordinary eagles to be placed at UNESCO museum after taxidermy: ECFA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Two royal birds, a female imperial eagle and a male golden eagle, which expired at the East Continental Falconry & Aviary (ECFA) Pakistan during the last 10-day, would be preserved and displaced at the UNESCO museum after taxidermy process, soon.

This was disclosed to APP by Waleed Adeel, a spokesperson for the ECFA, here on Thursday. He said that unfortunately another three-year-old golden eagle, having the world's biggest hallux claw, talon and tarsus exceeding 10 inches, expired on Dec 12, 2022. Its worth in the international market was estimated at PKR 150 million.

The spokesperson said the dead bird was one of the immensely superb, extravagantly bravura and tremendously grandiose eagles of the Northern Hemisphere breeds. The regal bird belonged to Aquila Crysaetos family of Accipitridae, commonly known as golden eagle, and it was adequately capable to dive at a speed of up to 320 km/hour - glide at a speed of over 190 km/hour, with a horizontal speed of over 127 km/hour. Golden eagles were known for their agility, speediness and the strident snatching talons. At present, there are only six living sub-species of golden eagles across Eurasia, North Africa, North America and certain parts of Asia.

Waleed Adeel said that earlier, in the first week of December, South Asian region's mammoth-sized female imperial eagle, 'Queen of the Eastern Hemisphere', expired at the Falconry. The three to four years old prime-sized bird held top scores of falconry genera, prominence, figure celebs and aesthetics to its credit.

He said that royal bird's illustrious sized tarsus, far-flung wing span, outlying wing chord, excellent talon, preeminent head size, and far stretching hallux claw were the features that distinguished it from its contemporary birds. He claimed that no bird of its size was currently found in falconries of the region including Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, etc.

The spokesperson said the East Continental Falconry is dedicated to retaining rare species, unusual bloodlines and distinct heritage of eagles, falcons, hawks and harriers. It is one of the prime falconries of the region, dreamt up and maintained by Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi of Gujranwala, who is a multi-disciplinary researcher of postdoctoral studies in Asia.

East Continental Falconry & Aviary Pakistan is part of Aurangzeb Hafi's Ornithology Research Initiative. It is the prime and foremost explorative observatory of ornithology in South Asian region. Last year, Prof. Hafi was chronicled amongst 'Top of the Top 10' extravagantly towering silhouettes, who were shortlisted out of 1.6 million notables from over 190 countries by the 'Impact Hallmarks (IH)'.

The spokesperson said the taxidermy process on the royal birds would be carried out soon, and it would be preserved at the UNESCO museum after its exhibition at major urban centres of the country, including Lahore.