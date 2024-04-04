Two FESCO officers suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A Divisional Account Officer and Lineman-I of FESCO (Faisalabad Electric Supply Company) were suspended on the charge of misbehaving, negligence and tearing official documents, here on Thursday.

Chairman board of Directors Mailk Tahseen Awan, while taking notice of an incident, suspended the divisional account officer Tandlianwala division Samuel Hanif and directed him to report to Mianwali circle. The lineman-I Mamu Kanjan circle Noor Zaman was also suspended over negligence.

According to the spokesperson, divisional account officer Samuel Hanif had used abusive language and misbehaved with SDO city Tandlianwala.