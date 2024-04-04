Two FESCO Officers Suspended
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A Divisional Account Officer and Lineman-I of FESCO (Faisalabad Electric Supply Company) were suspended on the charge of misbehaving, negligence and tearing official documents, here on Thursday.
Chairman board of Directors Mailk Tahseen Awan, while taking notice of an incident, suspended the divisional account officer Tandlianwala division Samuel Hanif and directed him to report to Mianwali circle. The lineman-I Mamu Kanjan circle Noor Zaman was also suspended over negligence.
According to the spokesperson, divisional account officer Samuel Hanif had used abusive language and misbehaved with SDO city Tandlianwala.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Corrupt invigilators should be sent behind bars: Minister Bilal Yasin36 seconds ago
-
SDPI's head Dr Abid Suleri appointed as member of PM's Climate Committee40 seconds ago
-
TEPA launches crackdown on illegal signboards43 seconds ago
-
Health Minister meets Deputy Director Bill Gates Foundation for polio46 seconds ago
-
Commissioner for achieving cotton cultivation targets in division49 seconds ago
-
753,000 acre cotton cultivation target set for DG Khan1 minute ago
-
Winter festival concludes in Chitral1 minute ago
-
FDA provides relief to 637 applicants1 minute ago
-
DG Khan Municipal Corporation gets Rs 210m to pay salaries to employees ahead of Eid: MPA Pitafi10 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly inaugurates plantation drive10 minutes ago
-
DIG directs robust security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr10 minutes ago
-
Former CEO FESCO Bashir Ahmed retires10 minutes ago