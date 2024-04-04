Open Menu

Two FESCO Officers Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Two FESCO officers suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A Divisional Account Officer and Lineman-I of FESCO (Faisalabad Electric Supply Company) were suspended on the charge of misbehaving, negligence and tearing official documents, here on Thursday.

Chairman board of Directors Mailk Tahseen Awan, while taking notice of an incident, suspended the divisional account officer Tandlianwala division Samuel Hanif and directed him to report to Mianwali circle. The lineman-I Mamu Kanjan circle Noor Zaman was also suspended over negligence.

According to the spokesperson, divisional account officer Samuel Hanif had used abusive language and misbehaved with SDO city Tandlianwala.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Circle Mianwali Tandlianwala FESCO

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

2 hours ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

2 hours ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

5 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

5 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

5 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

8 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

18 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

17 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan