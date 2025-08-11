Two injured in Khushab area

(@FahadShabbir)

KHUSHAB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Two persons were seriously injured when unknown outlaws attacked on a house located in Sarfraz

Town area of Khushab district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, four accused barged into the house and injured husband and wife with sharp weapon.

The outlaws after committing crime escaped from the scene.

The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

The police team have started search operation to trace the culprits.