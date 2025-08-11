Open Menu

Muqam Pays Tribute To Volunteers Killed In Danyor Tragedy

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Muqam pays tribute to volunteers killed in Danyor tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, paid tribute to the valiant volunteers who tragically lost their lives while working on a water channel in Danyor, GB.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Engineer Amir Muqam who is also President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, described sacrifices as a powerful symbol of national unity and unwavering courage.

"The entire nation mourns this irreparable loss," he added.

Amir Muqam expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident, extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with the grieving families in this hour of immense sorrow," he stated.

Prayers were also offered for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragedy, he said.

He emphasized that all necessary medical facilities must be provided to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

The Federal Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to support the affected families and ensured that no effort is spared in assisting the victims of the incident.

