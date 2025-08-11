Muqam Pays Tribute To Volunteers Killed In Danyor Tragedy
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, paid tribute to the valiant volunteers who tragically lost their lives while working on a water channel in Danyor, GB.
In a statement issued here on Monday, Engineer Amir Muqam who is also President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, described sacrifices as a powerful symbol of national unity and unwavering courage.
"The entire nation mourns this irreparable loss," he added.
Amir Muqam expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident, extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.
"We stand shoulder to shoulder with the grieving families in this hour of immense sorrow," he stated.
Prayers were also offered for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragedy, he said.
He emphasized that all necessary medical facilities must be provided to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.
The Federal Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to support the affected families and ensured that no effort is spared in assisting the victims of the incident.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young artists honour Pakistan’s armed forces at PNCA’s National Youth Art Competition 202551 seconds ago
-
Two injured in Khushab area54 seconds ago
-
Muqam pays tribute to volunteers killed in Danyor tragedy58 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt announced new OPD timings in hospitals11 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail in May 9 riots Cases16 minutes ago
-
Five cops transferred21 minutes ago
-
No threat to Bahria Town properties, legal rights fully protected: NAB21 minutes ago
-
AC visits Dara Adam Khel bazaar to ensure official prices31 minutes ago
-
Four milk shops penalized31 minutes ago
-
Vaccination campaign for cattle31 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Bhalwal road accident31 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force arrest 27 POs, 65 record holders in July41 minutes ago