Punjab Govt Announced New OPD Timings In Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government's Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department has announced new OPD timings in the public sector hospitals to maintain hospital management as well as better treatment for the patients.
A notification setting new official timings for the OPDs and tertiary care hospitals has been issued effective immediately, according to which the new schedule is from 8:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. during Monday to Thursday & Saturday, and from 8:00 a.m to 01:00 p.m. on Friday.
The new time table is expected to enhance healthcare facilities in the allied hospitals.
