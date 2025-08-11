Punjab govt announced new OPD timings in hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government's Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department has announced new OPD timings in the public sector hospitals to maintain hospital management as well as better treatment for the patients.

A notification setting new official timings for the OPDs and tertiary care hospitals has been issued effective immediately, according to which the new schedule is from 8:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. during Monday to Thursday & Saturday, and from 8:00 a.m to 01:00 p.m. on Friday.

The new time table is expected to enhance healthcare facilities in the allied hospitals.