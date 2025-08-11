- Home
Young Artists Honour Pakistan’s Armed Forces At PNCA’s National Youth Art Competition 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In a stirring display of patriotism and creativity, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) announced the winners of its National Youth Art Competition 2025, an annual showcase of young talent that this year paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Pakistan’s armed forces.
Organised by PNCA’s Visual Arts Division, the competition and exhibition, inaugurated by renowned calligrapher Lt. Gen. (R) Humayun Bangash, drew more than 300 submissions from across the country under the themes “Bunyanum Marsoos” and “Marka-i-Haq” (Battle of Truth).
The works reflected a deep love for the homeland and heartfelt recognition of the soldiers who safeguard Pakistan’s borders.
General Bangash, joined by former Ambassador to Japan Mr. Farukh Amil and PNCA Director General M. Ayoub Jamali, presented cash awards to the top winners including first prize (Rs. 40,000) to Ms. Arina Khan; second prize (Rs.
30,000) to Ms. Amna Wajahat and third prize (Rs. 20,000) to Syeda Wajeeha Fatima.
Honourable Mentions, each receiving Rs. 5,000, went to Ms. Saleha Naseem, Ms. Urooj Saleem, Ms. Noor Ul Fajar, Ms. Mishal Mahsud, Ms. Abeeha Humayun, M. Hassan Ali, and Ms. Amna Bibi.
The exhibition also featured works by senior artists Ms. Nusrat Ji, Ms. Farrah Mahmood, and calligraphies by Lt. Gen. Bangash.
Speaking at the ceremony, Gen. Bangash hailed the young participants as “the voice of a proud and determined generation,” adding that their “creativity, discipline, and passion assure me the future of our cultural heritage is in safe hands.”
DG PNCA, M. Ayoub Jamali lauded the youth’s active participation and pledged continued support for such initiatives.
The exhibition, part of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations, will remain open to the public until August 22.PNCA galleries are closed on Saturdays.
