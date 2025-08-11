Open Menu

Young Artists Honour Pakistan’s Armed Forces At PNCA’s National Youth Art Competition 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Young artists honour Pakistan’s armed forces at PNCA’s National Youth Art Competition 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In a stirring display of patriotism and creativity, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) announced the winners of its National Youth Art Competition 2025, an annual showcase of young talent that this year paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Organised by PNCA’s Visual Arts Division, the competition and exhibition, inaugurated by renowned calligrapher Lt. Gen. (R) Humayun Bangash, drew more than 300 submissions from across the country under the themes “Bunyanum Marsoos” and “Marka-i-Haq” (Battle of Truth).

The works reflected a deep love for the homeland and heartfelt recognition of the soldiers who safeguard Pakistan’s borders.

General Bangash, joined by former Ambassador to Japan Mr. Farukh Amil and PNCA Director General M. Ayoub Jamali, presented cash awards to the top winners including first prize (Rs. 40,000) to Ms. Arina Khan; second prize (Rs.

30,000) to Ms. Amna Wajahat and third prize (Rs. 20,000) to Syeda Wajeeha Fatima.

Honourable Mentions, each receiving Rs. 5,000, went to Ms. Saleha Naseem, Ms. Urooj Saleem, Ms. Noor Ul Fajar, Ms. Mishal Mahsud, Ms. Abeeha Humayun, M. Hassan Ali, and Ms. Amna Bibi.

The exhibition also featured works by senior artists Ms. Nusrat Ji, Ms. Farrah Mahmood, and calligraphies by Lt. Gen. Bangash.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gen. Bangash hailed the young participants as “the voice of a proud and determined generation,” adding that their “creativity, discipline, and passion assure me the future of our cultural heritage is in safe hands.”

DG PNCA, M. Ayoub Jamali lauded the youth’s active participation and pledged continued support for such initiatives.

The exhibition, part of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations, will remain open to the public until August 22.PNCA galleries are closed on Saturdays.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

8 minutes ago
 ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

19 minutes ago
 PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

46 minutes ago
 UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League ..

UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations

52 minutes ago
 ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive ..

ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development

53 minutes ago
 Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advi ..

Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab

56 minutes ago
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors ..

PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia

1 hour ago
 Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to relea ..

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

3 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan