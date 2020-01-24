Two killed in Abbottabad firing

(@imziishan)

Two persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station of Abbottabad district, TV channels reported on Friday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station of Abbottabad district, tv channels reported on Friday night.

According to police, two persons identified as Husnain (16) and Raza received bullet injuries and died near the Cantt police station. Both the ill-fated persons have been shifted to the hospital. Further investigations are underway.