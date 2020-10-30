UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

Two killed in incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed in an accident while another committed suicide near here on Friday.

The police said Abdul Razak was crossing a road when a speeding trailer hit and killed him on Depalpur Road.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Azeem of Chunian took his own life after swallowing poisonous pills over a dispute with his family.

Separately, the body of a woman was recovered from a canal which was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital by the police for an autopsy.

