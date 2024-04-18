Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident In Bahawalnagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Two individuals were killed , and two others sustained injuries in a motorcycle-truck collision in district Bahawalnagar on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Two individuals were killed , and two others sustained injuries in a motorcycle-truck collision in district Bahawalnagar on Thursday.

According to police, the accident took place on Chishtian Road when a motorcycle carrying passengers was struck by a tractor trolley being driven recklessly, a private news channel reported.

The rescue teams promptly arrived the scene and transported the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

