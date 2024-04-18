Two Killed In Road Accident In Bahawalnagar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Two individuals were killed , and two others sustained injuries in a motorcycle-truck collision in district Bahawalnagar on Thursday.
According to police, the accident took place on Chishtian Road when a motorcycle carrying passengers was struck by a tractor trolley being driven recklessly, a private news channel reported.
The rescue teams promptly arrived the scene and transported the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.
