Open Menu

Two More MNAs Take Oath

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Two more MNAs take oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Two more members, Sadaf Ehsan and Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, on Friday, took oath as members of the National Assembly.

The Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to the newly elected representatives.

Related Topics

National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

29 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

13 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

13 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

13 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

13 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

13 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

13 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan