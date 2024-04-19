Two More MNAs Take Oath
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Two more members, Sadaf Ehsan and Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, on Friday, took oath as members of the National Assembly.
The Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to the newly elected representatives.
Recent Stories
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy rain in Peshawar, suburbs continue7 minutes ago
-
Sargodha receives rain7 minutes ago
-
SABS University expels deputy director from service on harassment charges17 minutes ago
-
Attack on foreign nationals convoy foiled17 minutes ago
-
Public property worth a billion retrieved in Muzaffargarh17 minutes ago
-
Naveed Qamar commends Sindh police for thwarting terrorism attempt in Karachi17 minutes ago
-
ANF establishes rehabilitation center in Quetta for treatment of drug addicts27 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of two custom officials martyred in DI Khan offered27 minutes ago
-
Law minister calls on Opposition in NA to uphold principles of parliamentary decorum, etiquette37 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in Karachi37 minutes ago
-
Death tolls increases to 36, 46 other injured in rain-flood related incident in KP47 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held57 minutes ago