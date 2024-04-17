Open Menu

Two Robbers Gang Busted

Published April 17, 2024

Two robbers gang busted

The Taxila Police on Wednesday busted two different gangs of robbers involved in various robbery and street crime activities and arrested their five members

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Taxila Police on Wednesday busted two different gangs of robbers involved in various robbery and street crime activities and arrested their five members.

According to a Police spokesman, a team of Taxila Police busted a gang of robbers involved in various crimes and arrested their three members.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Jehanziab, Shakir and Zabeeh Ullah.

Separately another gang of alleged robbers was busted and their two members were arrested besides recovery of weapons and looted booty from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Jannat Gull and Junaid Iqbal.

The spokesman has claimed that looted booty and weapons utilized in different criminal activities were also recovered from these outlaws.

He further added that during the preliminary interrogation, the arrested suspects have confessed their involvement in various criminal activities including robberies and street crimes in the area.

The suspects were shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

