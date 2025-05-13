Open Menu

Another Corruption Case Rs 260mln Mosque Solarization Project Appeared

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Another corruption case Rs 260mln mosque solarization project appeared

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Following a major corruption scandal in Kohistan, a new case of alleged corruption has emerged in Mardan, involving a Rs 260 million project for the solarization of mosques.

The matter has been taken up by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which has demanded complete details of the project.

The committee has directed that the project be either initiated within one month or the funds be returned immediately. Failure to comply could result in strict action against the concerned department, officials warned.

The PAC has also instructed the Anti-Corruption Department to begin investigations against the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) and the contractor involved in the project.

According to sources, evidence indicates the TMO's involvement, while the Secretary of Local Government confirmed that an inquiry is already underway.

This scandal follows a similar case in Kohistan, raising serious concerns about transparency in ongoing development projects across KP.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

2 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

2 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

3 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

3 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

16 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

17 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

17 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan