Another corruption case Rs 260mln mosque solarization project appeared

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Following a major corruption scandal in Kohistan, a new case of alleged corruption has emerged in Mardan, involving a Rs 260 million project for the solarization of mosques.

The matter has been taken up by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which has demanded complete details of the project.

The committee has directed that the project be either initiated within one month or the funds be returned immediately. Failure to comply could result in strict action against the concerned department, officials warned.

The PAC has also instructed the Anti-Corruption Department to begin investigations against the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) and the contractor involved in the project.

According to sources, evidence indicates the TMO's involvement, while the Secretary of Local Government confirmed that an inquiry is already underway.

This scandal follows a similar case in Kohistan, raising serious concerns about transparency in ongoing development projects across KP.