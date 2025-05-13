Open Menu

One Wounded Accused Arrested After Shootout With Wah Cantt Police

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

One wounded accused arrested after shootout with Wah Cantt Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A motorcyclist was arrested in an injured condition and the other escaped after a shootout with a Wah Cantt Police Station team late Monday night.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, when the police team signalled the bike-riders to stop during a snap check, they drove away on their motorcycle.

As the police chased, both the accused started firing.

However, in the retaliatory fire by the police, one of them was wounded and arrested with weapons, while the search was underway to nab the absconding one.

The injured accused was shifted to the hospital.

Senior police officers reached the spot on information of the incident.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani the Wah Cantt Police for bravely facing the accused and detaining one of them despite the firing.

