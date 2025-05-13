One Wounded Accused Arrested After Shootout With Wah Cantt Police
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A motorcyclist was arrested in an injured condition and the other escaped after a shootout with a Wah Cantt Police Station team late Monday night.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, when the police team signalled the bike-riders to stop during a snap check, they drove away on their motorcycle.
As the police chased, both the accused started firing.
However, in the retaliatory fire by the police, one of them was wounded and arrested with weapons, while the search was underway to nab the absconding one.
The injured accused was shifted to the hospital.
Senior police officers reached the spot on information of the incident.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani the Wah Cantt Police for bravely facing the accused and detaining one of them despite the firing.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nursing Day celebrated at IUB8 minutes ago
-
Two scholars of SAU receive PhD degrees8 minutes ago
-
Grand ceremony held at KMU on International Nurses Day8 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet meeting scheduled for May 158 minutes ago
-
Training workshop equips video journalists with modern media skills held8 minutes ago
-
One wounded accused arrested after shootout with Wah Cantt Police8 minutes ago
-
Another corruption case Rs 260mln mosque solarization project appeared8 minutes ago
-
SC directs for record of cases regarding Super Tax8 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts photo-journalism exhibition28 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures taken against dengue28 minutes ago
-
Man involved in killing of wife arrested29 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Nutraceutical,health assessment camp held at UOS29 minutes ago