SC Directs For Record Of Cases Regarding Super Tax
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all the High Courts to submit records of pending cases related to the Super Tax to the Supreme Court and adjourned the hearing till May 19.
The five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, was hearing the matter as former senator Advocate Raza Rabbani, Counsel for the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), concluded his arguments before the Bench.
Raza Rabbani referred to various judicial precedents during his submissions regarding imposition of the Super Tax. Justice Mandokhail inquired about the Senate’s opinion on the Super Tax. Rabbani responded that the Senate had raised no objections regarding the levy.
Following the conclusion of Raza Rabbani's arguments, the court invited Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman to the rostrum. Justice Mandokhail pressed for factual details, asking how much revenue had been generated through the Super Tax and how it was spent.
Aamir Rehman informed the court that Rs 114 billion had been collected under the Super Tax and that the federal government had spent more than its allocated share.
Justice Mandokhail remarked that the Federation can only spend within its constitutional share and not beyond that specific limit.
FBR’s legal representative, Asma Hamid, argued that the framers of the Constitution had provided clarity on the imposition of such taxes. Justice Mandokhail then questioned how the Super Tax is imposed and whether it applies to ordinary citizens. The counsel responded that it was a general tax collected through local authorities.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings til May 19 and directed all High Courts to submit records of pending cases related to the Super Tax to the Supreme Court.
