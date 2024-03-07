Open Menu

Two Suspects Arrested In Illegal Currency Business In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 05:58 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Director Kohat Zone, Inamullah Gandapur, a crackdown is underway against the elements involved in hawala/handi and illegal currency exchange.

In the ongoing operations, 2 suspects involved in the hundi business were arrested, an official of the FIA Kohat Circle said here on Thursday.

The accused are identified as Latifullah Khattak and Fazlur Rehman, the FIA official said.

Accused Latifullah was arrested from Kohat Main Bazaar while Fazlur Rahman was arrested from Bannu, he added.

Fazlur Rehman was arrested red-handed from a private bank and a total Rs 22, 57000 was recovered from him, the official said.

APP/ijz/

