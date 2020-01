Two women sustained injuries as the roof of their house caved in Basti Fareedabad, here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Two women sustained injuries as the roof of their house caved in Basti Fareedabad, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the injured women were pulled from under debris and shifted to Civil Hospital.