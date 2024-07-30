Two women perished, three injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A roof of a godown collapsed in Millat Town here on Tuesday,

which left two women dead and injuries to three others.

According to Rescue-1122, some women were working in a godown

located in Ghokhowal main bazaar, Muraqba Hall, Millat Road when

its roof caved in due to rainwater accumulated on it.

Resultantly, Cathreen Bibi (75) w/o Munshi Maseih, and Parveen

Akhtar (65) w/o Bashir Ahmad, resident of Ghaziabad, Millat Road

died on the spot while Azra Bibi, Khalida Bibi and Zareena Kosar

of the same area sustained multiple injuries.

The injured were rushed to DHQ hospital while dead were moved

to Millat Town police station.