UC Chairman Hands Over Keys Of New Garbage Collection Vehicles To Sanitary Staff
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) In a commendable step towards improving sanitation, Chairman of Union Committee No. 8, Haji Muhammad Arshad Qureshi Advocate, handed over the keys of new garbage collection vehicles to the sanitary staff at the Union Office.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Qureshi emphasized his commitment to resolving local issues through practical initiatives.
Chairman said that It is our constant effort to take steps that can improve the living conditions of our Union Committee residents.
He said that today, we are handing over new vehicles to the sanitation staff which will significantly help in enhancing the waste management system in our area.
Area residents in this regard said that the dedication and hard work shown by the Chairman and Vice Chairman in serving their community is truly admirable.
APP/rzq-nsm
·
Recent Stories
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UC Chairman hands over keys of new garbage collection vehicles to sanitary staff6 minutes ago
-
AJK President describes solution of Kashmir issue as gateway to emergence of permanent peace in Sout ..15 minutes ago
-
FGEHA clears encroachments from commercial areas in sectors G-13,G-1416 minutes ago
-
PIMA North Punjab biennial convention being held on Sunday at Faisal Mosque26 minutes ago
-
One dead, three injured as storm wreaks havoc in Jhelum26 minutes ago
-
76000 children to be immunized in Mirpur during anti-polio drive26 minutes ago
-
KP government striving to empower female through education, 70% of new schools prioritized for girls35 minutes ago
-
Ayaz pays tribute to African nations its Day36 minutes ago
-
Power outages hit Lahore as windstorm causes feeders to trip36 minutes ago
-
Workshop on EPI program held in Larkana by UNICEF56 minutes ago
-
Field Marshal Asim Munir hosts dinner to honour political leadership, armed forces56 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police closed routes due to dangerous wind conditions56 minutes ago