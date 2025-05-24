UC Chairman hands over keys of new garbage collection vehicles to sanitary staff

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) In a commendable step towards improving sanitation, Chairman of Union Committee No. 8, Haji Muhammad Arshad Qureshi Advocate, handed over the keys of new garbage collection vehicles to the sanitary staff at the Union Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Qureshi emphasized his commitment to resolving local issues through practical initiatives.

Chairman said that It is our constant effort to take steps that can improve the living conditions of our Union Committee residents.

He said that today, we are handing over new vehicles to the sanitation staff which will significantly help in enhancing the waste management system in our area.

Area residents in this regard said that the dedication and hard work shown by the Chairman and Vice Chairman in serving their community is truly admirable.

APP/rzq-nsm

·