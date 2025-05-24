Open Menu

UC Chairman Hands Over Keys Of New Garbage Collection Vehicles To Sanitary Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM

UC Chairman hands over keys of new garbage collection vehicles to sanitary staff

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) In a commendable step towards improving sanitation, Chairman of Union Committee No. 8, Haji Muhammad Arshad Qureshi Advocate, handed over the keys of new garbage collection vehicles to the sanitary staff at the Union Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Qureshi emphasized his commitment to resolving local issues through practical initiatives.

Chairman said that It is our constant effort to take steps that can improve the living conditions of our Union Committee residents.

He said that today, we are handing over new vehicles to the sanitation staff which will significantly help in enhancing the waste management system in our area.

Area residents in this regard said that the dedication and hard work shown by the Chairman and Vice Chairman in serving their community is truly admirable.

APP/rzq-nsm

·

Recent Stories

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

23 seconds ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

45 minutes ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

1 hour ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

1 hour ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

1 hour ago
 UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

2 hours ago
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

4 hours ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan