AJK President Describes Solution Of Kashmir Issue As Gateway To Emergence Of Permanent Peace In South Asia
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has reiterated the stance that early peaceful settlement of the long-standing Kashmir dispute was the only gateway to the establishment of permanent peace in South Asia.
Addressing a ceremony held in Rawalakot under the auspices of the Sudhan education Conference in Rawalakot on Friday, the president said that the international community should play its due role to resolve the Kashmir dispute, which has been the main cause of multiple wars between Pakistan and India.
Terming India a fascist state, the PM noted that India's human rights-abusing regime led by Narendra Modi was following Hindutva policies that seek to convert India into a Hindu Rashtra.
Referring to the relentless repression of political and human rights in Kashmir, he said that India has wreaked havoc in the region by killing innocent civilians.
The president said that the atrocities against Kashmiris have intensified following the Phalgam false flag operation.
He regrettably noted that the human tragedy was used by the Modi government to persecute Kashmiris and whip up anti-Pakistan rhetoric, which brought the two countries to the brink of nuclear confrontation.
"The India's jingoistic government, in brazen violation of international law, violated Pakistan's territorial sovereignty and targeted civilians across the Line of Control," he maintained.
He said that it is a matter of pride that the Pakistan army destroyed this war madness of India.
"We salute our armed forces on this historic success," the president remarked.
Welcoming US President Donald Trump's mediation offer, the president emphasized tripartite talks and inclusion of Kashmiri leadership in the decision-making process.
Describing Kashmiris as the principal party to the dispute, he said that any dialogue sans Kashmiris' participation won't yield desired results.
The function was attended and addressed by Sardar Shahzeb Shabbir, President JUI-F AJK Maulana Saeed Yousaf, Sardar Imtiaz Khan, Vice Chancellor Poonch University Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir, Commissioner Poonch Division Masood-ur-Rehman, DIG Poonch Region Sardar Zaheer Ahmed Khan, and others.
