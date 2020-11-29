UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UET Organizes Quiz Competition

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

UET organizes quiz competition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore in collaboration with Iqbal academy Pakistan on Sunday organized a quiz competition in Mechatronics Engineering Department of UET.

Two honorable guests from Iqbal Academy Dr Khizar Yasin and Deputy Director Nouman came to the UET for this event and gave very motivational speeches related to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. A total of three rounds were conducted in this competition, only four teams qualified to the last round.

Winner and runner-up positions were decided in the final round based on the correct answers.

Both chief guests along with the professors from UET Mechatronics Department announced the Names of the winning teams and distributed prizes among them.

Meanwhile, different questions were asked from the audience throughout the quiz and they were also given prizes.

At the end, Dr Khizer Yasin was presented with a shield as a token of appreciation and souvenir from the department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Allama Muhammad Iqbal University Of Engineering And Technology Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for the ..

41 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 58 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

1 hour ago

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi honours Sustainab ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Government to showcase 88 unique digital ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Customs achieved 2,521 seizures of drugs i ..

1 hour ago

MBZUAI appoints world-renowned AI academic Profess ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.