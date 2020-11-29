UET organizes quiz competition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore in collaboration with Iqbal academy Pakistan on Sunday organized a quiz competition in Mechatronics Engineering Department of UET.

Two honorable guests from Iqbal Academy Dr Khizar Yasin and Deputy Director Nouman came to the UET for this event and gave very motivational speeches related to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. A total of three rounds were conducted in this competition, only four teams qualified to the last round.

Winner and runner-up positions were decided in the final round based on the correct answers.

Both chief guests along with the professors from UET Mechatronics Department announced the Names of the winning teams and distributed prizes among them.

Meanwhile, different questions were asked from the audience throughout the quiz and they were also given prizes.

At the end, Dr Khizer Yasin was presented with a shield as a token of appreciation and souvenir from the department.