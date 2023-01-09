UrduPoint.com

UHE Welcomes Newly Enrolled Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore organised an orientation session for the newly enrolled students in Fall 2022 semester for sharing the seven decades of legacy and information about semester rules and regulations, and academic policies.

Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, Vice-Chancellor attended the ceremony as the chief guest. She advised students to keep their spirits high in gaining new knowledge, and fighting challenges for the next four years with dedication.

The session was attended by Registrar Shujaat Muneef Qureshi, Dr Ayesha Ahmed, Dr Sameena, Dr Asma Bilal, Dr Wahab Ali Khan, Director QEC Ahmed Faraz, Dr Iram Rubab, Dr Misbah, Uzma Khan, and other faculty members.

