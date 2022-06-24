UrduPoint.com

UKAA Baltimore Washington DC Solar Panel Project Inaugurated At KU

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 07:19 PM

The acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon inaugurated the solar panel system installed by the University of Karachi Alumni Association (UKAA) Baltimore Washington DC on Friday

The UKAA has installed a grid and hybrid solar systems of 30 kW here at the building of the faculty of pharmacy and 20 kW in the department of microbiology.

Earlier, the UKAA Baltimore Washington DC had installed a 32.5 kW Solar Panel Grid-tied System at the faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and one at the department of applied chemistry.

The KU acting VC Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon lauded the support of the varsity's alumni and said that this is a very good sign that the university is gradually converting its power load to a solar system. She hoped that the UKAA Baltimore Washington DC would further support the University of Karachi in different projects.

While addressing at the Dean Faculty of Science Conference Hall, she informed the audience that the association was also interested in initiating some new projects at the campus.

On this occasion, Professor Dr Shamim A. Qureshi who is also the Secretary of Scholarships UKAA Baltimore Washington DC gave a detailed presentation on the aims and objectives of the association and provided information about the upcoming scholarships and the solar system to be installed by the UKAA Baltimore Washington DC which was appreciated by the audience.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar, and Professor Dr Tanveer Abbas also lauded the UKAA Baltimore Washington DC for installing solar panel systems at the faculty of pharmacy and department of microbiology. The audience was informed that approximately four million rupees will be saved on electricity bills annually after the installation of solar panel systems at different locations.

