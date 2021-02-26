UN adoption of Pakistan-led resolution on inter-religious dialogue great victory: Qadri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said the adoption of a Pakistan-led resolution by the United Nations General Assembly about inter-religious and intercultural dialogue and harmony was a great victory for the country.

Addressing a conference on interfaith harmony here, he said Pakistan was already promoting interfaith harmony as per the guidelines of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as equal rights to the minorities were ensured in the Constitution.

Keeping aside colour, race, language, religion and region, "we all have gathered here for humanity, which gives the only message of 'peace and love'," he added.

The conference was organized by the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The minister said all the religious leaders at the conference had delivered the lesson of peace, brotherhood and religious harmony and that message should also be given from the pulpit of mosque, Imambargah, church, temple and gurdwara.

He said tolerance and religious harmony were part of the Islamic history and that was the case in Pakistan also where historical tolerance for one another existed.

In Pakistan, he said, minorities had equal rights. On the contrary, in India all the minorities, including Muslims and Sikhs, were treated badly, he added.

Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said sanctity of worship places and personalities of all religions should be upheld. All religious disputes and differences should be sorted out through mutual consultations, he added.

He said the conference was aimed at promoting interfaith harmony and tolerance. In that regard, he stressed on highlighting the common points and issues which were acceptable to the followers of all religions. It would help project Pakistan's image as a country of peace, love and religious harmony, he added.

He said the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had the priority to give protection and rights to all the minorities. No bill pertaining to the minorities had been rejected by the Parliament, he added.

Federal Secretary Religious Affairs Sardar Ijaz Khan, Ruet Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Balochistan Secretary Minority Affairs Abdul Fateh Bhangar, Hazbullah Usmani, Syed Habibullah Chishti, Qari Naeemullah, Dr. Amanat Masih, Dr. Faiza, Khurshid Brocha and others also addressed at the conference.