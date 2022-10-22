UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urged To Take Note Of HR Violations In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and organizations have urged the UN chief António Guterres to pay attention to the unabated human rights violations by Indian troops in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

The APHC leaders and organizations, including Syed Bashir Andrabi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad Parra, Khawaja Firdous, Dr Musaib, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir Hurriyat Front in their separate statements paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Bijbehara massacre on their 29th martyrdom anniversary, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Over 50 innocent Kashmiris were killed in Bijbehara town on this day in 1993 when troops of the Indian Border Security Force opened fire on the peaceful protesters. The demonstrators were protesting against the military siege of Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine.

The leaders and organizations urged the UN Secretary-General to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK and initiate measures for the final resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

They also sought the role of the world body to stop India from altering the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. They said that under a well-hatched conspiracy, Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris to turn the Muslim majority into a minority in the territory.

Meanwhile, the APHC-AJK leaders, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Imtiaz Wani and Zahid Ashraf, in a meeting at Hurriyat office in Islamabad also paid homage to the Bijbehara and other martyrs. They reiterated that people of Kashmir will continue their freedom struggle till the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

They demanded an impartial inquiry into the Bijbehara carnage and all other incidents of massacre of Kashmiris. They said that Indian troops were involved in grave human rights violations and war crimes in occupied Kashmir.

The APHC-AJK leaders also paid tributes to the late sister of JKPL leader, Ghulam Nabi Dazri who died few days ago at her home in Sopore.

More Stories From Pakistan

