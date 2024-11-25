Unemployed husband shoots dead his wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) An unemployed husband shot dead his wife on Monday, who had passed the public service exam and became a lecturer in Matiari.

According to a private news channel, the incident happened in the Bakhar Jamali area of New Saeedabad tehsil of Matiari.

Police said that the woman was identified as Rabia Afshan who was a mother of three, had passed the Sindh Public Service Commission exam two months ago and was working as a lecturer.

According to the police, the reason for the murder is not yet known, and the search for the accused is ongoing.