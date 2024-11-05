Unique Group Student Fatima Ali Wins Gold At Music Conference
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Fatima Ali, a student from the Unique Group of Institutions, Wapda Town Campus,
secured first position in Ghazal category in the All Pakistan Music Conference, earning
a gold medal.
Additionally, Ayan Mohsin from the Unique Group achieved second place in the folk category.
The conference saw participation from students across 23 educational institutions,
with 17 reaching the final round.
Unique Group Chairman Professor Abdul Mannan Khurram congratulated Fatima Ali and
Ayan Mohsin on their achievements, emphasizing that involvement in co-curricular activities
helps unveil students' hidden talents.
He highlighted that the Unique Group provides opportunities for both curricular and
extracurricular activities, fostering a spirit of competition among students.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's industrial Expo on 9th Nov in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects healthcare, education facilities in Jalalpur Pirwala2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews development projects2 minutes ago
-
Four swindlers held from cattle market2 minutes ago
-
‘Khelta Punjab Program’ hockey competitions begin2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest crime surge by target-based operations; dacoities down by 83% in 202412 minutes ago
-
407 dacoit gangs busted in 202412 minutes ago
-
DC informs NIM delegation about Sialkot’s significant contribution to national economy12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 152 properties12 minutes ago
-
PITB Geo-Tags 3,600 mines through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App22 minutes ago
-
SNGPL legal adviser appointed22 minutes ago