Unique Group Student Fatima Ali Wins Gold At Music Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Fatima Ali, a student from the Unique Group of Institutions, Wapda Town Campus,

secured first position in Ghazal category in the All Pakistan Music Conference, earning

a gold medal.

Additionally, Ayan Mohsin from the Unique Group achieved second place in the folk category.

The conference saw participation from students across 23 educational institutions,

with 17 reaching the final round.

Unique Group Chairman Professor Abdul Mannan Khurram congratulated Fatima Ali and

Ayan Mohsin on their achievements, emphasizing that involvement in co-curricular activities

helps unveil students' hidden talents.

He highlighted that the Unique Group provides opportunities for both curricular and

extracurricular activities, fostering a spirit of competition among students.

