University of Sindh holds breast cancer awareness seminar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A one-day seminar to create awareness regarding breast cancer was organized on Tuesday by the Institute of Gender Studies, University of Sindh Jamshoro.

The Chairperson Department of Radiology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Professor Dr. Anila Sheeba urged the women to self-examine on daily basis so that breast cancer might be detected at an early stage and it could be effectively treated in a bid to save their precious lives.

"Women who menstruate prematurely, marry late, have children delayed, do not breastfeed, do not sleep for at least 8 hours, take poor diet or do not walk, they need to self-examine and if they feel any unusual movement or lump/ protuberance in their breasts, they should go to the doctor immediately", Dr. Anila Sheeba advised.

She said that only meat or chicken was not necessary for getting proteins but pulses and vegetables also contained enough protein adding that if the body got the right amount of protein, poisonous materials will not accumulate inside the body and the human could remain healthy and the chances of cancer were reduced.

Dr. Anila said due to lack of timely diagnosis, the disease worsens and then the death of the patient is inevitable.

She said doing housework is not a walk, but a walk meant continuous brisk walking for at least 30 minutes, which might make the heart beat faster.

Dr. Anila Sheeba informed that currently 40 percent of breast cancer patients were under the age of 45 in the country. "This disease is affecting people of all ages", she added.

She said that two things for the safety of precious life- shame and fear must be brought to an end and women in such situations should immediately inform their families so that their treatment might begin in time and at an early stage. There is no need to fear from cancer, she said and added it is a disease like other ailments. Facing it is important, because cancer is a curable disease", Dr. Anila said.

The seminar was chaired by the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto nominated by the Vice-Chancellor. The Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbati and Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah also attended the seminar. Besides, Dr. Rabia Isma Memon who defeated breast cancer through her perseverance and timely diagnosis was also present on the occasion.