University to be built in Muzaffargarh: DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Musa Raza assured of building public university in the district.

Addressing to meeting arranged with civil society members here Thursday, he said he had sought report over progress on creation of university in the district.

He informed that senior member board of revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarur had promised to the local administration to establish university here.

Civil society members including Khair Muhammad Budh, Professor Iftikhar Hashmi, Javed Akhtar, Ameer Hassan and others were present on the occasion.