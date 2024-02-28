UoM, Fatimid Foundation organize blood donation camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Directorate of Students Societies, University of Malakand in collaboration with Fatimid Foundation, Peshawar & Blood Chain Pakistan, Malakand Chapter organized a blood donation camp at the university here on Wednesday.

The university spokesman said around 121 students from various teaching departments of the University of Malakand donated blood in the camp.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad, Dean Faculty of IT & Deputy Director, Students Societies Jamil Anwar Abbasi highly acknowledged the efforts of student organizers saying that blood donation is a noble cause to save the lives of patients suffering from thalassemia.

