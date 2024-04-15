UoM student defends MPhil thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) MPhil Scholar in the Department of Chemistry, University of Malakand (UoM), Imran Khan has successfully defended his MPhil thesis under the supervision of Dr Faiz Ali, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Malakand.

According to the University's spokesman, the External Examiner was Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Assistant Professor, Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad.

The Chairman, Department of Chemistry, UoM Prof Dr Sultan Alam Kakakhel and faculty members congratulated the MPhil scholar and his research supervisor in this regard.

APP/aiq/vak