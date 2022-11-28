UrduPoint.com

UoT's Faculty Members Attend USEF Funded Training Program In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

UoT's faculty members attend USEF funded training program in Islamabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad said that he was determined to using all resources for exploring opportunities for the faculty members to enhance their capacity and to introduce modern teaching and learning techniques in Turbat University.

According to the university's spokesperson, faculty members from English Department of University of Turbat (UoT) took part in a five-day training program arranged by National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad with the support of University of North Texas, the USA.

The event was conducted at NUML under the aegis University Partnerships Grants program funded by United States Educational Foundation (USEF) for Pakistan.

English Department UoT faculty members, Mr. Amjid Ali, Dr. Shah Mir Baloch, Dr. Adnan Riaz, Mr. Doda Khan and Mr. Ijaz Ahmed participated in the multiple training modules during the conference.

Besides University of Turbat, 10 other public Sector Universities were a part of this event.

At the closing session of the event, Prof Dr. Nasir Jamal Khattak, Vice Chancellor University of Swabi distributed certificates among participants of the training program.

