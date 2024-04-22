Open Menu

Upgradation Of Type-D Hospital's Summary Sent To Authorities: DHO

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 07:32 PM

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr Faisal Khanzada on Monday said that the summary for the Type-D Hospital Havelian upgradation has been sent to the higher authorities, and after the upgradation, additional doctors and staff will be appointed

He expressed these views during a meeting held on the occasion of his visit to Type D Hospital Havelian.

He highlighted the challenges faced by the hospital despite the availability of all necessary facilities. Dr. Khanzada emphasized the significant pressure on Havelian Hospital, which they are diligently addressing through additional measures.

The DHO disclosed that efforts are underway for the upgradation of Type D Hospital, with the summary already dispatched and local MPs actively involved in the process.

He stressed the importance of treating incoming patients with compassion, noting that a friendly environment significantly contributes to patients' well-being.

During his visit, Dr. Khanzada inspected various wards of Type D Hospital to evaluate the available facilities.

He was accompanied by MS Dr. Asif Khan, Deputy DHO Dr. Shehzad Awan, and DMS Dr. Bakhtawar Jadoon, who also participated in the assessment.

The DHO underscored the hospital's importance as a key center in the Havelian subdivision, frequently dealing with emergencies due to its strategic location on the Silk Road and the staff shortage further complicates the situation.

Shortage Abbottabad Visit Havelian All Silk Road

