Urs Ceremonies Of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar To Commence On March 4
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The annual Urs celebrations of the great saint of sub-continent Syed Ahmed Sultan, commonly known as Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar (RA) are set to kick off on Monday (March-4).
Thousands of the devotees from across the country will participate in the Urs ceremonies which locally called as “Sang Mela”.
The tomb of the great saint was located some 35 kilometers away from Dera Ghazi Khan. The tomb was constructed during 13rd century. However, later on, it was expanded by Mughal emperor Zahir ud Din Muhammad Babir.
According to Zonal Manager Auqaf Rana Abdul Haleem Khan, the celebration will continue by March 10, during 8 am to 5pm on daily basis.
Acknowledging the significance of this great occasion, Zonal Administrator Rana Abdul Haleem Khan, highlighted the substantial influx of pilgrims expected from all corners of the country. In order to ensure their comfort, the department has arranged for amenities including lodging, water, and sanitation facilities.
Similarly, tight security arrangements will be made during the Urs ceremonies. He however, expressed unwavering confidence in the excellent execution of exemplary measures to ensure a safe and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.
