Urs Sachal Sarmast RA Inaugurates Near Khairpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 07:41 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Ex- Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah along with Advisor to CM for Auqaf and Zakat & Usher, Fayaz But inaugurated the 201st Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast at the Daraza Sharif near Khairpur on Saturday.

He laid a floral wreath on the grave of Sachal Sarmast and distributed sweets among the devotees present there.

Addressing the people on the occasion, Syed Qaim Ali Shah said the Sufis promoted religious harmony in their preaching and their message was not confined to a particular society but was beyond the geographical limitations.

Advisor to CM Sindh, Fayaz But said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto belonged to the land of Sufis and their political message was also of love and peace.

Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull, Custodian of the Shrine, Chairman Sachal Yadghar Committee, DC Khairpur Saifullah Abro and others also addressed the ceremony. The Sughar Conference was also held in connection with the Urs celebration.

Strict security measures have been taken regarding huge public gathering in the urs celebration. Walk through gates and CCTV cameras have been installed for the safety of the devotees while more than 5,00 police personnel are maintaining law and order situation during Urs celebrations.

