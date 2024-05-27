U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting With Finance Minister Aurangzeb
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 02:21 PM
The below is attributable to Acting U.S. Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery:
Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss key aspects of the U.S.-Pakistan trade, investment, and economic relationship. The Ambassador highlighted ongoing U.S. support for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda.
Ambassador Blome noted the United States is committed to working with Pakistan in technical and development initiatives, emphasizing that the United States remains Pakistan’s largest export market, a major source of high-quality investment and a strong partner for Pakistan’s economic future.
