US Consul General Visits Water Research Centre In MUET Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) US consul general Karachi Qanrad Tribble visited the water research centre established in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

On the occasion, the US consul general said that the water issue in Pakistan particularly in Sindh needs attention.

He said that the American Government and people were providing scholarships for the training of Pakistani students and teachers.

He said that he felt immense pleasure to see the water center in Mehran University where the research and teaching process was carried out in a peaceful environment.

He said that efforts would be taken to provide study opportunities to the students studying in the water center under the education exchange programme in the best American Universities.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran Engineering University Dr.

Taha Hussain Ali said that the water research center was established in 2014 with the assistance of the United states which has completed 10 years and this decade could be called decade of best research and teaching.

The Director Water Resaerch center Dr. Kamran Ansari said that under the US project around 169 students and teachers have embarked to America for study and learning and that project was completed in 2019 however need to start again to benefit more teachers. He said that the water center was also assisting irrigation departments of Sindh and Balochistan.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Aneel Kumar, Deans of different faculties Dr. Rizwan Memon, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Memon, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Memon, Dr. Abdul Sattar Larik ,Dr. Kahnji Harijan, Teachers and students were also present on the occasion.

