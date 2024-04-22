US Consul General Visits Water Research Centre In MUET Jamshoro
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM
US consul general Karachi Qanrad Tribble visited the water research centre established in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) US consul general Karachi Qanrad Tribble visited the water research centre established in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.
On the occasion, the US consul general said that the water issue in Pakistan particularly in Sindh needs attention.
He said that the American Government and people were providing scholarships for the training of Pakistani students and teachers.
He said that he felt immense pleasure to see the water center in Mehran University where the research and teaching process was carried out in a peaceful environment.
He said that efforts would be taken to provide study opportunities to the students studying in the water center under the education exchange programme in the best American Universities.
The Vice Chancellor Mehran Engineering University Dr.
Taha Hussain Ali said that the water research center was established in 2014 with the assistance of the United states which has completed 10 years and this decade could be called decade of best research and teaching.
The Director Water Resaerch center Dr. Kamran Ansari said that under the US project around 169 students and teachers have embarked to America for study and learning and that project was completed in 2019 however need to start again to benefit more teachers. He said that the water center was also assisting irrigation departments of Sindh and Balochistan.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Aneel Kumar, Deans of different faculties Dr. Rizwan Memon, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Memon, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Memon, Dr. Abdul Sattar Larik ,Dr. Kahnji Harijan, Teachers and students were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case
All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tues ..
Scheme of Arrangement for restructuring of PIACL approved
US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO
NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution
FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs 96 mln
Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted
Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case
Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcome environmental pollution: Hin ..
Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching 5.9 magnitude
Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engagements between Pakistan and Iran
Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO4 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution8 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case3 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engagements between Pakistan and Iran3 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority3 minutes ago
-
SEPA organizes earth day seminar in Sinjhoro, calls for action against plastic pollution3 minutes ago
-
CBD Punjab delegation visits Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Police attack case: ATC remands PTI leader in police custody3 minutes ago
-
Power theft detected in plastic factory3 minutes ago
-
UK Education delegation visits HEC44 minutes ago
-
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana49 minutes ago