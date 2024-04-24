Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024

US Institute of Peace delegation meets IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that under the 'Police Awam Saath Saath' project of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), measures would continue to be taken for community policing and help, protection and support of vulnerable groups.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a USIP delegation, which met him at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

The IGP said with the support of the USIP, the establishment of Women Police Council and modern training of victim support officers were successfully completed. With the USIP support, measures would continue to increase the capacity of women police officers. He said that Punjab police were creating a legal framework for establishment of trust in the name of 'Tahaffuz' for effective supervision of community policing projects.

The IGP said more steps had been ensured to provide medical facilities and easy medical diagnosis of transgenders in all hospitals; a quota had been allocated for recruitment of transgenders for recruitment as senior station assistant and police station assistant.

The USIP delegation was informed about Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home, other welfare projects. During the meeting, it was agreed to increase mutual cooperation and take steps for modern training of Punjab police.

Program Managers USIP Sadia Sabir and Rana Hamza Ejaz, Senior Analyst Maryam Kayani were part of the delegation.

During the meeting, joint measures were discussed for protection of vulnerable sections and to solve their problems.

CTO Lahore Ammara Athar said that MoUs had been signed with 387 organisations and institutions to promote community policing and help citizens suffering from social problems. She briefed that registration of children living in Foster Home is complete, dashboard is also being created. On behalf of the Punjab Police, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar gave an honourary shield to the head of the USIP delegation.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarrar, AIG Operations Punjab Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, AIG Welfare Ammara Shirazi, SP Muanzza and other officers were present.

