Open Menu

Valuables Reduce To Ashes As Fire Engulfs Gujranwala Factory

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Valuables reduce to ashes as fire engulfs Gujranwala factory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A massive fire broke out in a fibre door manufacturing factory located in the Naukhar area of Gujranwala in wee hours of

Monday where no casualty was reported in the incident so far.

According to details, rescue source 1122 said that the fire erupted after a firecracker fell inside the fibre door manufacturing factory. The fire spread and engulfed the entire factory very quickly, a private news channel reported.

Three fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicles Gujranwala Rescue 1122 Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

18 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

1 day ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

2 days ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 days ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan