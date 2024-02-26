Valuables Reduce To Ashes As Fire Engulfs Gujranwala Factory
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A massive fire broke out in a fibre door manufacturing factory located in the Naukhar area of Gujranwala in wee hours of
Monday where no casualty was reported in the incident so far.
According to details, rescue source 1122 said that the fire erupted after a firecracker fell inside the fibre door manufacturing factory. The fire spread and engulfed the entire factory very quickly, a private news channel reported.
Three fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.
However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.
