VC Condoles Death Of Famous Writer

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:56 PM

VC condoles death of famous writer

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif university (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr Parveen Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the demise of renowned literary figure and playwright Abdul Qadir Junejo.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, she extended sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

