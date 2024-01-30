Open Menu

V.C Inaugurates Newly Established Two Departments Of BDS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM

The Press Spokesman of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana stated that the Department of Pedodontics and Endodontists, along with the Dental Digital Radiography Department in Bibi Asifa Dental College, has been inaugurated

Larkana Jan 30 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Jan, 2024) The Press Spokesman of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana stated that the Department of Pedodontics and Endodontists, along with the Dental Digital Radiography Department in Bibi Asifa Dental College, has been inaugurated.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of SMBB Medical University Larkana, Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, who also visited various departments of the Dental College to inquire about the available facilities for patients.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nusrat Shah emphasized the importance of dentistry, stating that a dentist is an artist who makes smiles beautiful. He also expressed the significance of BDS, stating that it is more important than MBBS in the world.

Dr. Nusrat Shah expressed the university's ambition to transform Bibi Asifa Dental College into a state-of-the-art institution. Additionally, he announced the donation of two portable X-rays to the dental college.

Prof. Saleem Raza Khawar while addressing, praised the newly established departments and highlighted that these departments are the first of their kind in Upper Sindh and align with the priorities set by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Dr. Imdad Hussain Domki, the head of the newly established departments, expressed gratitude towards Vice-Chancellor for his understanding of the Dental College's needs and his support in establishing these departments.

