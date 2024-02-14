VC Of Sindh University Condoles Demise Of Professor Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Jamshoro, Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto, former Dean of Faculty of Islamic Studies and author of various books, and condoled with the bereaved family.
In his condolence statement issued on Wednesday, he said that Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto was an educational and research expert, she illuminated the lamp of knowledge throughout his life, enlightening the future of students.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro praised the services of the deceased for the University of Sindh, saying that the contributions of Madam Mumtaz Bhutto to the university will always be remembered.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 killed, several injured as passenger bus overturns in Rawalakot38 minutes ago
-
Excise to facilitate citizens for vehicle registration under ICT doorstep initiative48 minutes ago
-
Tractor trolley helper electrocuted1 hour ago
-
Wanted member of bike lifter gang arrested1 hour ago
-
Man killed in a brawl1 hour ago
-
Provision of quality healthcare facilities top priority of govt: Nadeem Jan2 hours ago
-
Five power pilferers booked2 hours ago
-
Court extends bails of PTI leaders in corruption cases2 hours ago
-
500-kg adulterated khoya discarded:2 hours ago
-
12 criminals held2 hours ago
-
22 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered2 hours ago
-
Envoy discusses upcoming JMC meeting with Iraqi Housing Minister2 hours ago