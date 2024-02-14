VC of Sindh University condoles demise of Professor Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Jamshoro, Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto, former Dean of Faculty of Islamic Studies and author of various books, and condoled with the bereaved family.

In his condolence statement issued on Wednesday, he said that Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto was an educational and research expert, she illuminated the lamp of knowledge throughout his life, enlightening the future of students.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro praised the services of the deceased for the University of Sindh, saying that the contributions of Madam Mumtaz Bhutto to the university will always be remembered.