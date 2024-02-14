Open Menu

VC Of Sindh University Condoles Demise Of Professor Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM

VC of Sindh University condoles demise of Professor Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Jamshoro, Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto, former Dean of Faculty of Islamic Studies and author of various books, and condoled with the bereaved family.

In his condolence statement issued on Wednesday, he said that Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto was an educational and research expert, she illuminated the lamp of knowledge throughout his life, enlightening the future of students.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro praised the services of the deceased for the University of Sindh, saying that the contributions of Madam Mumtaz Bhutto to the university will always be remembered.

Related Topics

Sindh Mumtaz Bhutto Jamshoro Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

14 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

14 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

14 hours ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

14 hours ago
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

14 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

14 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

14 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

14 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

14 hours ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan